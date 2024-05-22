West Seattle High School students invite you to show off your wheels at their 3rd annual Car Show

Got a car, van, motorcycle to show off? The students organizing this year’s Car Show invite you to join them! Noah sent the announcement:

This year we’re having our 3rd annual car show … June 1st, 2024, from 12 pm – 3:30 pm in the main WSHS parking lot.

The event is free to the public, and there is a small fee ($10) for people showing their cars that goes directly to support the WSHS Car Club. WSHS is the only high school in the district that still has an auto shop so we’re doing everything we can to keep it alive and well! We will have an award show, activities for kids, and a food truck from La Chingona Taqueria.

This year our car show is in association with the WSHS Alumni Association car show, so we’re expecting a great turnout.