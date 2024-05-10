WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglar poses as salesperson

A reader near the south end of Lincoln Park reports a burglary at their home around 1:30 pm Wednesday, with images from their security camera:

This guy came to my door trying to pose as some sort of a salesman and as soon as he determined we were not home broke into our house and helped himself. His shirt is very distinctive and he has a tattoo on his left arm.

The police incident is # 24-125113. We asked SPD for any additional details from the report; they told us, “Officers found a sliding glass door forced open and searched the home. It appeared someone had ransacked several rooms.”