TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: May’s final day, + weekend alerts

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, May 31.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Sunny, high in the upper 60s.. (Watch the extended forecast, currently: “A late-season atmospheric river will bring moderate to heavy precipitation from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday across all of western Washington.”) Today’s sunrise was at 5:15 am; sunset will be at 8:58 pm.

WEEKEND ALERTS

*The White Center Pride Street Festival will close 16th SW between Roxbury and SW 100th for most of Saturday.

*From WSDOT: “The right lane on SR 99 northbound at milepost 27.17 near the First Avenue Bridge will close beginning at 6:00 am until about 1:00 pm on (Saturday).”

=ONGOING ROAD WORK

*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work.

*SDOT’s Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon:

STADIUM ZONE

If you’re going through SODO tonight, note that the Mariners play the Angels, 7:10 pm, with fireworks afterward.

TRANSIT NOTES

Metro today – Regular schedule; check for advisories here.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is. And since it’s Friday, sailings run later into the night.

Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route, although there was some crewing doubt last night, so be sure to check WSF alerts for last-minute changes. Use the real-time map to see where your ferry is. … Work at the Southworth terminal is continuing to close some lanes there.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Low bridge: Open.

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic. (The low bridge has been reconnected to the feed, too.)

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!