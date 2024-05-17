Thinking about this year’s Loop the ‘Lupe obstacle-course 5K (or other options)? Here’s a deal if you sign up today

Just three weeks until this year’s Loop the ‘Lupe, featuring our area’s only obstacle-course 5K. Here’s one reason to register today instead of waiting until the last minute:

Loop the ‘Lupe director Brian Callanan tells us that he’s putting in the orders for T-shirts today. So to guarantee you get the T-shirt size you’re looking for, sign up before midnight – and if you do, here’s a special one-day-only deal: Use the coupon code SHIRT5 to get a $5 discount on registration! Go here ASAP and use that code. As that page explains, you have five options for the big day – Saturday, June 8, at Walt Hundley Playfield – (34th/Myrtle) with starts between 11 am and 1 pm: Obstacle-course Elite Wave, obstacle-course Family Wave, 5K Fun Run, Senior Saunter, Youth Dash. It’s one big party, with music and food/drink. (WSB is Loop the ‘Lupe’s media sponsor – here’s our coverage from last year.)