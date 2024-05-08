SPORTS: Postseason games today for three local teams

(WSB photos)

One of the three local high-school teams that played Metro League postseason ballgames this afternoon and evening is still standing: The West Seattle High School softball team. Our photos are from the first of the two games they played today at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, an 11-1 win over Eastside Catholic. Above, Julia Herron at the plate – she hit a triple today. Below, Tangerine Zurek threw a complete game, giving up only five hits and one run.

A few hours later, the Wildcats lost to Roosevelt, 14-0. WSHS’s next game is at 3:30 pm Friday vs. the loser of tonight’s Blanchet-Prep game.

Also in softball today, Chief Sealth International High School lost a must-win game vs. Holy Names at NCSWAC this afternoon, 15-0.

Chief Sealth’s baseball team also came to the end of its road at the Metro tournament today, losing to Blanchet 2-0 at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center.

Ford Rains pitched the complete game, giving up 2 runs on only 1 hits and 1 walk. The Seahawks almost rallied in the final inning – Mason Filitaula drew a leadoff walk, stole second, and made it to third.

But a double play ended the game.

P.S. The WSHS baseball team is off until Saturday, when it plays Ballard for the Metro championship, also at Steve Cox (1321 SW 102nd), at 7 pm.