SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Tall ship Lady Washington – here’s where it was going

Thanks to Robin for the photo! She and others mentioned the tall ship Lady Washington passing West Seattle this afternoon. The Aberdeen-homeported ship was heading to Tacoma, where it’ll be offering day sails and dockside tours for several weeks starting Thursday. The Lady Washington is a replica of an 18th-century ship of the same name, built in 1989 (here’s the history), and has been featured in movies including episodes of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Star Trek” series.
