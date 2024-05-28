SAVE THE DATE: Community celebration planned for state-champion West Seattle High School baseball team

(Saturday photo by Joe Christian for WSB)

In case you missed the holiday weekend’s biggest story – the West Seattle High School baseball team won the state championship on Saturday night (WSB coverage here). The game was played in Pasco, so not many West Seattle fans could be there to cheer for them, but you’ll get a chance to help celebrate the championship – WSHS athletic director Corey Sorenson tells WSB the date is set for a community celebration, 5 pm in the school gym next Monday (June 3). Stand by for more details.