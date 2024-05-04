REMINDER: Emerald City Ride on westbound bridge, West Seattle streets on Sunday morning

(WSB photo: Sign seen on Harbor Avenue last night)

Two months after we first told you about the Cascade Bicycle Club‘s ride across the westbound West Seattle Bridge and around the peninsula, tomorrow is the day for the Emerald City Ride. It starts and finishes in SODO, 7 am until about 11 am, heading onto southbound 99 to get to the westbound West Seattle Bridge – the westbound lanes (NOT the eastbound lanes) will be closed approximately 5:30 am to 9:30 am Sunday. Then the riders head around the peninsula:

(Course map, from Emerald City Ride website)

They’ll head back on the regular bike route across the low bridge. P.S. Registration has closed, so no last-minute signups. Cascade was expecting at least 2,000 riders.