NEXT SATURDAY: West Seattle High School’s 2024 All-School Reunion and afterparty

(WSB photo, 2019)

If you attended West Seattle High School, no matter which years, you’re invited to return to WSHS next Saturday for the annual All-School Reunion! Here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you:

The West Seattle High School All-School Reunion is taking place on Saturday, June 1st from 4-7 pm! Alumni from all classes are welcome to this free event. Reconnect with classmates, roam the hallowed halls, and check out the classic car show outside the main entrance! Not ready for the fun to end? Dance the night away at the unofficial afterparty with live music provided by West Seattle’s own Nitemates taking place at Whisky West starting at 7 pm!

Wondering where the Alumni Chinook newspaper is? The print version was delayed, but should be on its way to your mailbox next week. In the meantime, you can view the electronic version on the West Seattle High School Alumni Association website.