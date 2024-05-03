Need springtime ‘flower power’? Here’s how to get it while helping Roxhill Elementary

Still planning your garden and/or containers for the heart of the growing/blooming season? Friends of Roxhill Elementary has a fundraiser going right now:

Spring is here! We are partnering again with Flower Power Fundraising to sell flower bulbs, kitchen garden herbs, sprouts, seeds, and more to bring some joy to your home garden or window sill this spring and raise money for our school.

Check out our fundraising website:

http://friendsofroxhill.fpfundraising.com

Share the link with your friends, neighbors, co-workers and relatives across the country. They have a variety of plants for every climate.

Friends of Roxhill Elementary receives 50% of the profits from every order. Orders are shipped directly to the person placing the order (there is a $6.99 shipping fee).

Order deadline is May 15, 2024. Thank you for supporting Roxhill Elementary!