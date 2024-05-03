‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ at CSIHS, art, music, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Salty’s, scene of tonight’s SWSHS gala, and the Water Taxi, running late tonight, seen in Theresa Arbow-O’Connor’s photo)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: Again today, get food at/from Blue Moon Burgers (2504 Alki SW) and tell them you’re supporting Madison Middle School; part of the proceeds will go to Madison students via the ASB.

WATER TAXI EXTENDED HOURS: Third Friday for the Water Taxi’s spring/summer hours, which add Friday and Saturday later-evening service each week.

STAY & PLAY INDOOR GYM: Free drop-in play, 10-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

LIBRARY CLOSURE: The Seattle Public Library‘s temporary closure days continue; the West Seattle (Admiral) branch will not be open, but it’s regular hours today for our area’s other libraries.

GRAND OPENING: 4-7 pm, it’s a “grand opening happy hour” at Tattoo Pizzazz (6021 California SW).

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open tonight for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

ART RECEPTION: Feathers in the Wind pop-up, upstairs at Alki Arts (6030 California SW) with six local artists showing and selling their work all weekend!

SWSHS GALA: Not too late to get tickets for the Southwest Seattle Historical Society gala at Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor), 6 pm – a fun night with speakers, an auction, dinner, more!

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: The Hinges and Spiders from Uranus at 6 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: Art Frankel and Gordon Assadi on violin, 7 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: West Seattle’s own Not Dead Yet is back., followed by Good Lettuce and the Hall Passes. Doors at 7 pm, show at 8. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SHOWCASE AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

‘MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM’ AT CSIHS: 7:30 pm, opening night for the Chief Sealth Drama Club/Bayfest Youth Theatre production of Shakespeare‘s classic. Our calendar listing includes ticket info. (2600 SW Thistle)

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD! Skate to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), 9 pm-midnight, this week featuring Test Frenzy, (blouseusa)band, noisepoetnobody. $18 cover + $5 skate rental

LATE-NIGHT SINGING: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!