Lots of school news, now that we’re in the last month of the school year. If you have a Chief Sealth International High School senior in your household, the CSIHS PTSA reminds you that Friday (May 24) is the deadline to apply for the new scholarships they’re offering: $1,000 each for up to five graduating seniors planning to attend a college, university, or technical/vocational program. Get more info – and the application form – by going here.