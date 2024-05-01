Here’s what’s on the list for your West Seattle Wednesday

(One last tulip photo! This one’s from Arlene Rubin)

Highlights of what’s happening in West Seattle in the hours ahead:

EXPANDED FAUNTLEROY YMCA HOURS: Second month for the Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) expanded hours – 9 am to noon and 4 pm to 7 pm, Mondays through Thursdays – now with classes (schedules are linked here).

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am Wednesdays at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: DO fix what IS broke, to reconfigure the saying. Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

FREE ART CLASS: Watercolor mixed-media class, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 6-8 pm.

FREE GROUP RUN + EVENT SPOTLIGHTS: As previewed here, there are bonuses with the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run: Find out about Float Dodger 5K and Loop the Lupe! Enjoy root-beer floats! Raffles and registration discounts (wear a T-shirt from a previous event)! More!

TRIVIA x 4: Four places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

WORDSWEST REUNION AND BOOK LAUNCH: A literary night at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, as WordsWest series founders and local writers Katy E. Ellis, Harold Taw, and Susan Rich reunite to launch Rich’s new book – with cake (among other things) – all welcome!

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

FREE BALORICO CLASS: 8 pm at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW).

If you’re planning a presentation, meeting, performance, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, etc., and it’s open to the community, please send us info so we can get it onto West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!