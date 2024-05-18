HELPING: One Day of Service volunteering in West Seattle

Next time you travel along Roxbury, you’ll notice a much brighter fence at the Community School of West Seattle, thanks to volunteers working there as one of dozens of places citywide getting people-powered help as part of the One Seattle Day of Service today:

Thanks to CSWS for sharing photos! We also have one from the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, whose Adopt-A-Street cleanup was centered on California SW between Admiral and The Junction

The city says thousands of people signed up for more than 130 events involving 100+ organizations.