HAPPENING NOW: Fauntleroy Fall Festival fundraiser at Endolyne Joe’s. Two ways to help!

May 21, 2024 5:17 pm
Ben and Reed from the Fauntleroy Fall Festival are at Endolyne Joe’s (9261 45th SW) right now as the restaurant’s special annual festival fundraiser continues. If you dine/drink, part of today’s tab will go to the donations-and-volunteers-powered festival, but that’s not the only way to help!

Whether or not you’re dining/drinking, you can buy raffle tickets – three for $5 – for a chance at a variety of donated goodie baskets – items up for grabs include games, puzzles, coffee, event tickets, gardening items, more!

The basket raffle is on through 9 pm; Joe’s is open until 10. And set your calendar for the next Fauntleroy Fall Festival – October 20! (Here’s our 2023 coverage, if you’ve never been and wonder what it’s like.)

