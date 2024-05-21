HAPPENING NOW: Fauntleroy Fall Festival fundraiser at Endolyne Joe’s. Two ways to help!

Ben and Reed from the Fauntleroy Fall Festival are at Endolyne Joe’s (9261 45th SW) right now as the restaurant’s special annual festival fundraiser continues. If you dine/drink, part of today’s tab will go to the donations-and-volunteers-powered festival, but that’s not the only way to help!

Whether or not you’re dining/drinking, you can buy raffle tickets – three for $5 – for a chance at a variety of donated goodie baskets – items up for grabs include games, puzzles, coffee, event tickets, gardening items, more!

The basket raffle is on through 9 pm; Joe’s is open until 10. And set your calendar for the next Fauntleroy Fall Festival – October 20! (Here’s our 2023 coverage, if you’ve never been and wonder what it’s like.)