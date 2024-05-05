Emerald City Ride, music, theater, art, more for your West Seattle Sunday

Here’s what’s happening for your Sunday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

EMERALD CITY RIDE: Above is the SDOT traffic camera looking northwestward across the crest of the West Seattle Bridge, across which hundreds of bicycle riders will be in view, in the westbound lanes, after 7 am. As part of the Cascade Bicycle Club‘s Emerald City Ride, they’ll be on southbound 99, then the westbound high bridge, and then on surface streets around the peninsula before heading back to the start line in SODO. Only the westbound high bridge will be closed, and it should reopen by 9:30 am. Here’s our original preview with details. We’ll be tracking this in a separate story starting by 7 am and will include an update when the westbound bridge closure ends.

HIGH POINT LIBRARY CLOSED: The branch at 3411 SW Raymond is closed Sundays through at least early June as part of a schedule shuffle as the system deals with staffing shortages.

MINI-POLAR PLUNGE: 9 am every Sunday, you’re welcome to join a group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meets at 9 am Sundays at rotating locations – today it’s Realfine Coffee‘s south location (35th SW & SW Kenyon).

BEE GARDEN NEEDS YOU: 10 am-noon, show up at the West Seattle Bee Garden (Graham/Lanham) and dig in!

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: The market is open today, 10 am-2 pm as usual, on California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon, offering spring vegetables, flowers, fruit, and plants, plus baked goods, cheese, fish, meat, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list.

KINDIE WEST CONCERT SERIES: Live family music with Johnny Bregar, 10:30 am at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW).

MAKERS’ ART MARKET: First market of the season! Local makers show and sell their creations at Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki), noon-5 pm.

CELEBRATE CINCO DE MAYO AT OUNCES: Noon-6 pm festivities including a food truck. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

POP-UP ART GALLERY: Noon-6 pm, the Feather in the Wind weekend pop-up‘s final day over Alki Arts (6030 California SW)

‘MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM,’ LAST CHANCE: See the Chief Sealth IHS Drama Club/Bayfest Youth Theatre production at 2 pm at the CSIHS Theater (2600 SW Thistle) – get your ticket(s) online here. Marc Giedeman, who sent the photo above, wrote: “It is an amazing fun modern abridged edition of the play. Please come out and see what amazing wonders a comedy of errors can be.”

MUSICIANS FOR THE WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: These regular performances at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) are part of why WSFB honored C & P with its Instrument of Change award this year. Enjoy music and support the WSFB, 3-5 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Your weekend’s finale can be music by the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

Are you planning something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!