Celebration of Life planned June 13 for Douglas G. Carlstedt, 1949-2024

Family and friends will gather June 13 to remember Doug Carlstedt. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing now:

Douglas George Carlstedt passed away at home on Thursday, May 2, 2024 surrounded by his family after a 10-year battle with kidney disease.

Doug was a lifelong resident of West Seattle where he raised his family alongside his wife, Kate of 49 years. He was a graduate of West Seattle High School, Class of 1967 and attended Highline Community College for 2 years. He made a living working as a Teamster for various local trucking and delivery companies and retired in 2014.

He loved his many friends from the 41st Street tribe where he spent so many summers as a boy playing every game under the sun in the Admiral neighborhood and having adventures in the Fairmont gulley. As an adult, he enjoyed Sundays playing basketball at Hiawatha with Brad, his friends from 41st, and their sons at “Our Lady of the Hoops.”

He was a loving father to Brad and Maria, often coaching their CYO basketball teams at Holy Rosary and attending sporting events when they were students at Bishop Blanchet High School. He was so proud of his kids and was blessed with two new kids who married Brad and Maria, Melissa and Adam. They all started their own families and he was blessed again with three grandkids, Zooey, Miles, and Jackson. He cared for all of the grandkids as babies and was happiest when he was surrounded by his family and close friends; the Smiths; Chews, Jensens; Rabines; and Tunison/Bovenkamps.

He was a kind, humble, decent man who will be missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 12:30 pm on June 13, 2024 in the chapel at Providence Mount St. Vincent’s in West Seattle.

Please share memories & condolences for Doug at www.emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Douglas-Carlstedt.

