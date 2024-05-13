Celebration of Life on Sunday for Jack D. Blanchard, 1934-2024

Family and friends will gather Sunday (May 19) to remember Jack Blanchard. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with the community:

Jack Dwight Blanchard passed away peacefully on April 29, 2024.

Born April 21, 1934 in Everett, Washington, to Gilbert and Doris Blanchard, he graduated Everett Memorial Stadium High School in 1952, and the University of Washington in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry.

He met Carol Jeanne Lenzie in November 1952 on a blind date and they married on May 27, 1955. Carol, the love of his life, passed away on February 19, 2011. His sibling, Carol Edna Blanchard, passed away on November 28, 2022.

He is survived by his children Jim and Dodie and their families. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren created many wonderful memories with Grandpa Jack.

Jack was a kind, thoughtful man with time for anybody and everybody. He will be so missed.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday, May 19, at 4:00 PM at The Kenney in West Seattle, where he resided for the past seven years, 7125 Fauntleroy Way SW.