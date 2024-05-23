BIZNOTE: Fitness Together West Seattle’s small-group training classes, with a deal

Longtime WSB sponsor Fitness Together West Seattle in The Junction is now offering small-group training classes, and a deal:

Fitness Together is now offering Small Group Training Classes! Our groups will be capped at 6 people so you get a personalized experience while still enjoying the community support and camaraderie. To sign up for a free trial class, click HERE.

After the free class, FTWS is offering a 10 percent discount. They recently expanded its studio space (4546 California SW), as we reported earlier this year.