Benefit burgers, parenting talk, Silent Book Club, more for your West Seattle Thursday

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: Today and tomorrow, get food at/from Blue Moon Burgers (2504 Alki SW) and tell them you’re supporting Madison Middle School; part of the proceeds will go to Madison students via the ASB.

ONLINE AUCTION: Day 4 of bidding in the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s weeklong auction, as previewed here – open to all!

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Now open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

NAVIGATING MEDICARE: Signing up, or switching? Info event at 11 am at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar now open Thursdays-Saturdays 1 pm-6 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm class at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Porky T’s BBQ.

FREE ECO-ARTS CLASS: 5-7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) – you’re invited to drop in!

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle.

TAE KWON DO: First May 2024 class for the West Seattle Tae Kwon Do Club is 6 pm at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

SILENT BOOK CLUB: 7 pm, at a variety of venues all around West Seattle – just go read! The list is in our calendar listing.

PARENTING TALK: Learn how to communicate more effectively with your preteens! 7 pm at Alki Elementary @ Schmitz Park (5000 SW Spokane), presented by the Alki PTA – ticket link is in our calendar listing.

PIANO BAR: Monthly event is tonight, 7 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

THURSDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: Burger Planet (9614 14th SW) in White Center now has Thursday night trivia at 7 pm – prizes!

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in daily preview lists like this one? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!