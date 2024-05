The West Seattle High School Wildcats will play Mount Vernon HS for the state 3A baseball championship on Saturday night. That’s after West Seattle’s just-concluded shutout defeat of Eastside Catholic, 6-0 in Pasco. This is the third consecutive year the Wildcats have made it to the state final four – but the first time since 2013 that they’ve slugged their way into the title game. Details from tonight’s win, plus photos, coming up later!