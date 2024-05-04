4 community meetings, free Seattle Symphony concert, dine-out fundraiser, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Rhododendron that caught the attention of photographer Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ALL-DAY DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER FOR ALKI CO-OP PRESCHOOL: Until 5 pm, Ampersand Café (2536 Alki SW) is donating part of its proceeds to Alki Co-op Preschool – be sure to mention you’re there in support of the preschool.

EXPANDED FAUNTLEROY YMCA HOURS: The Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) continues its recently expanded hours – 9 am to noon and 4 pm to 7 pm, Mondays through Thursdays. Classes have been added, too.

FREE PLAYSPACE: Drop in Tuesday mornings 9 am until noon at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau).

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular weekly meeting of the Seattle City Council, 2 pm. There is a public-comment period – in person or by phone – if there’s something you want to tell the council. The agenda explains how. You can watch live via Seattle Channel.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

MAYOR’S PUBLIC-SAFETY MEETING: Tonight at 6 pm at Concord International Elementary in South Park (723 S. Concord), it’s the West Seattle/South Park version of the meeting that city reps are presenting in each police-precinct jurisdiction, as explained in our calendar listing (where you’ll also find the RSVP link).

PARENTING WITH COURAGE AND CONNECTION: All West Seattle parents are invited to this free workshop at Pathfinder K-8 (1901 SW Genesee), 6 pm – RSVP here.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Monthly board meeting (community members welcome to attend too), 6 pm at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) – here’s the agenda.

FREE INTRODUCTORY ASL CLASSES: This start-any-time series continues, 6 pm at the West Seattle Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW), info here.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm tonight, play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Run with your neighbors! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

ALKI POINT FOR ALL: 6:30 pm community meeting organized by opponents of the final plan for the Alki Point Healthy Street, as explained in this announcement, which includes the RSVP link. At C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: 7 pm at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), with an update on the Admiral Way Bridge earthquake-strengthening project and new info about summer events, as previewed here.

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm Tuesdays. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

FREE SEATTLE SYMPHONY CONCERT: 7:30 pm community concert with Chief Sealth IHS musicians joining the Seattle Symphony at the CSIHS Auditorium (2600 SW Thistle), free admission.

BINGO AT TALARICO’S: You can play 8 pm bingo every Tuesday. (4718 California SW)

