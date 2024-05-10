10 notes for your West Seattle Friday

(Majestic Mt. Rainier, photographed from West Seattle on Thursday by Molly Al-Jawad)

Here’s what’s happening – right now and in the hours ahead – from the WSB inbox and Event Calendar:

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, until 3 pm.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm. Free! (1100 SW Cloverdale)

VISCON CELLARS: The tasting room/wine bar is open tonight for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

AT THE SKYLARK: Teenage Graffiti, Fleabag, Atmospheric River, Ella Curtis. 7 pm, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Cello X at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW), 7 pm, no cover.

SHOWCASE AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

DJ AT REVELRY ROOM: DJ Chocolate Chick, 9 pm-1 am! (4547 California SW)

ROCK-N-ROLLER SKATE: “Make It Loud!” returns at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), roller skating to live bands, featuring Lemon Boy, Queen Chimera, Cottage Corpse. $18 cover, $5 skate.

LATE-NIGHT SINGING: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

REMINDER – EARLY CLOSING TIME CONTINUES AT ALKI: Through late September, the park officially closes at 10:30 pm.

