1 week to West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024! See the map

If you haven’t already seen it, we want to let you know that we published the map for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day early this morning, as promised! The interactive online map is here; the printable guide (with all 500+ sale listings, PDF, 32 pages) is here. The sales cover the peninsula and even stretch a bit beyond – this year we have a seller in South Park. Over the next week, we’ll publish previews and updates, including some mini-lists. One behind-the-scenes note – each year we sort the list by zip codes, low to high one year, high to low the next – last year was high to low (meaning the southernmost zip code, 98146, was atop that list) so this year the numbering starts with the 98106 sales. The map page explains how to search if you want to find which listings have a certain type of item you’re seeking, like “camping” or “toys.” West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day is one week from today – 9 am-3 pm Saturday, May 11 – second Saturday in May every year (except for the pandemic hiatus) since 2005, coordinated by us here at WSB since 2008. More previews ahead!