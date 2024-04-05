YOUTH SPORTS: Time to sign up for HSA Select soccer tryouts

Quick message this morning from the HSA Select soccer program:
Registration for HSA Select tryouts for the 2024-2025 soccer year is now open! Visit the tryouts page on our site to find out more about tryouts and our programs for youth U11 and older.
HSA Select is a competitive soccer program that serves young soccer players who are interested in receiving high-quality training, competitive league play within a structure that encourages multi-sport athletes and other activities outside of year-round soccer.
Depending on the player’s birth year, tryouts will be in early May or mid-May.
