YOUTH SPORTS: Time to sign up for HSA Select soccer tryouts

April 5, 2024 9:00 am
Quick message this morning from the HSA Select soccer program:

Registration for HSA Select tryouts for the 2024-2025 soccer year is now open! Visit the tryouts page on our site to find out more about tryouts and our programs for youth U11 and older.

HSA Select is a competitive soccer program that serves young soccer players who are interested in receiving high-quality training, competitive league play within a structure that encourages multi-sport athletes and other activities outside of year-round soccer.

Depending on the player’s birth year, tryouts will be in early May or mid-May.

