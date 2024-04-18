LAST CALL: One more day to get your ticket to ‘Prom Through the Ages’ for The Bridge School

As school fun(draising) season continue, tomorrow’s your last chance to get a ticket to Prom Through the Ages, an April 27 celebration benefiting cooperative elementary The Bridge School! Here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you:

Step back in time and dance through the decades with us at The Bridge School Auction: Prom Through the Ages!

Grab your tickets now for an unforgettable evening of nostalgia, fun, and philanthropy. (Ticket sales close this Friday, April 19th at 12 pm)

Your ticket includes:

-Admission to the event

-A delectable dinner from Centro Neighborhood Kitchen, featuring a taco bar buffet with options for meat lovers, vegetarians, and vegans

-A complimentary alcoholic or specialty beverage courtesy of your drink ticket

-Dress to impress and compete in our prom costume contest (optional)

-Gain exclusive bidding privileges in our electrifying live auction

-Additional drinks will be available for purchase, ensuring the party never stops! Secure your spot now and join us in supporting our school while reliving the magic of prom night. See you on the dance floor!

Ticket sales close this Friday, April 19th at 12 pm

What: Prom Through The Ages: Live Auction Event to support The Bridge School

When: Saturday, April 27th 6-9 PM

Where: Explorer West Gymnasium

10300 28th Ave SW