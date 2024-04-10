YOU CAN HELP: Dream Dinners benefit for co-op preschools

Dream Dinners West Seattle (WSB sponsor) can help you get dinner on the table this month and next while lending a hand to the South Seattle College Cooperative Preschools around West Seattle!

Anyone can support the preschools – just place an order of at least 3 dinners. Can order either April or May. All orders must be placed by May 10th. Put the code word “CO-OP” in the special instructions so we can keep track of everyone that orders. Call/text 206-938-5999 for questions.

Here’s the link to the local store, which is on the north side of outer Jefferson Square (41st/Alaska).