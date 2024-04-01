YOU CAN HELP: Donate diapers and more for WestSide Baby at Starbucks Morgan Junction

Today is the first day of WestSide Baby‘s biggest annual diaper donation drive, once known as Stuff the Bus, now From the Bottom Up. Supporters will be collecting diapers and other items for WS Baby all month – and we’ve already heard from one: Morgan Junction Starbucks is hosting a donation drive from today through April 21st:

They’re collecting not only diapers but also pull-ups, diaper cream, wipes, shampoo and conditioner, and diaper wash. The shop is at California/Fauntleroy (see hours here). P.S. Want to host your own drive too? Here’s how.