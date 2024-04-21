YOU CAN HELP: Buy flower baskets, help Skunks!

Short notice but the sunshine might have you contemplating flower baskets for the growing season ahead, and these are available to benefit local students in the Skunk Works Robotics Team. Arbor Heights resident Jen, who has two teens on the team, explains:

It’s a 4H robotics club that is part of FIRST Robotics. Our team of 30 high-school kids just competed in the Portland District Competition representing West Seattle and Burien.

The team is selling flower baskets again this year, in shade- and sun-loving options. They’re very comparable to baskets you’d buy at garden stores, but the Skunks get half of the proceeds! The funds go to support to help the team build a competitive robot and help reduce travel costs. They will arrive just in time for Mother’s Day and Teacher Appreciation Week or to beautify your home all spring and summer long. Last day to purchase is April 21, and pickup will be May 3 at the Skunk Works building at the old Beverly Park Elementary building. Our kids are awesome and available to talk robotics at pickup. Teens are welcome to check out what joining a robotics team is like.

Order [by tonight]: fundraiser.bid/skunks-flower-baskets

Go Skunks!