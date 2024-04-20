Why you might see a hot-air balloon off Harbor Avenue Sunday afternoon

They won’t make the final decision until tomorrow morning, but a reality-show crew sent word tonight that they might be filming in the Don Armeni Boat Ramp vicinity Sunday afternoon-evening. And if they do, a hot-air balloon will be inflated at City View Park (which Google locates as just west/north of Don Armeni). Also from the notice:

We will potentially be filming a segment of a reality television show at Don Armeni Boat Ramp/City View Park on 4/21/2024. The decision on if we are filming at this location will be made on the morning of April 21, 2024. If

filming here, we will allow pedestrians to cross the area when it doesn’t interfere with a shot. If needed, our

production assistants will hold passerbys briefly until the shot is over or direct them on a detour behind the

camera line so that they can cross without being in the shot. We will also obtain “Filming In Progress” a-frames

to make passerbys away of our activity.

We will be reserving the parking spots directly in front of City View Park for working production vehicles

(minivans, cargos, SUVs, and passenger vans) and to “clear for picture.”

If filming at this location, there will be a hot air balloon inflated in City View Park. There will be exclusion zones

set up around the balloon that will need to be kept clear for safety. We always aim to be good neighbors during

our time in your area so please let us know if there is anything we can do to accommodate special needs during

our filming.

We’ll update tomorrow when we get word of their decision.