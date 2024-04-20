West Seattle, Washington

20 Saturday

58℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: 4,700-customer power outage, as wind sweeps through

April 20, 2024 3:14 pm
|      24 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

3:14 PM: Big wind gusts this past half-hour have brought power outages. According to the Seattle City Light map, the biggest one has taken out more than 4,600 homes and businesses in north West Seattle, from Alki to North Delridge. … The National Weather Service didn’t even have an advisory out, simply forecasting potential “breezy” conditions. On Twitter/X, @WestSeaWX says, “Cold front blasting through right now with gusts exceeding 40+ mph.” … We haven’t heard yet exactly where the failure point is, so let us know if you see City Light crews.

3:25 PM: Just hearing a dispatch for a tree down at Delridge/Genesee and blocking part of the road. Texter says that’s backing up at least a few H Line buses.

3:38 PM: Just an FYI, now there’s an even-bigger outage south of West Seattle, almost 7,000 homes and businesses from Boulevard Park to Burien. …. Remember that traffic signals are out at multiple intersections, and that makes them all-way stops – one texter is seeing multiple close calls among drivers on Fauntleroy.

4:04 PM: The powerless signals include Fauntleroy right up to the bridge, notes another texter. Meantime, Melissa sent this photo of the Delridge downed tree:

The weather has calmed somewhat – NWS says the cold front that came through is a “skinny” front – but SCL still has two big outages to take care of, including ours.

4:08 PM: Some are reporting their power’s back on.

4:13 PM: SCL has updated the map; that leaves just under 2,000 customers (each home, business, etc., is a “customer”) out in our area. Meantime, Maris sent this photo of a tree down in The Junction, near 42nd/Edmunds:

Nick says in a comment below that the Delridge downed tree is no longer blocking part of the street.

24 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: 4,700-customer power outage, as wind sweeps through"

  • SS April 20, 2024 (3:17 pm)
    Reply

    I feel like it’s always the north Dellridge area that goes out! Mine went off and on about three times before fully going off. I thought I heard something too but I’m not sure. Hopefully it won’t last long!

  • Skipalapondo April 20, 2024 (3:19 pm)
    Reply

    Here on Avalon it went out just as I was finishing shaving, at 3:07 pm. Stepped out of the bathroom and could hear the wind gusts against my window panes. Stay safe everyone!

  • Lucy April 20, 2024 (3:20 pm)
    Reply

    Power is out on 54th and Alki

  • West Seattle Cat April 20, 2024 (3:22 pm)
    Reply

    Was it a transformer? Branches on lines? Something else?

    • WSB April 20, 2024 (3:35 pm)
      Reply

      Don’t know, usually in situations like this it’s tree vs. power line, as these gusts are definitely enough to take out trees, but that’s just my guess

      • High Point April 20, 2024 (3:38 pm)
        Reply

        Three loud booms with big blue light flashes just north of Madison Middle around 3:05

      • Cassandra April 20, 2024 (3:40 pm)
        Reply

        I heard three loud booms around 3ish but still have power – live near 48th and Hinds.

  • R April 20, 2024 (3:22 pm)
    Reply

    Crazy gusts on Alki. Hopefully the street vendors were able to pack up before the big bad wolf arrived.

  • TODD D Martin April 20, 2024 (3:24 pm)
    Reply

    Tree down over nort delridge

  • Admiral resident April 20, 2024 (3:35 pm)
    Reply

    A transformer blew behind our house – on 49th between Hanford and Hinds. And immediately lost power. That was at 3:15ish

    • David D April 20, 2024 (3:42 pm)
      Reply

      Saw a flash, think it was a tree knocking into the lines. Happened 3 or 4 times, loud enough to make the house shake, just south of where the alley between 48 and 49 ends.

    • Christopher B. April 20, 2024 (3:45 pm)
      Reply

      Ah. OK. That maybe explains the loud arcing sounds I heard around that time. It was the most bizarre sound: Deeply resonant.

  • Lucy April 20, 2024 (3:36 pm)
    Reply

    Wow.  The beach cleared out FAST.  

  • Sue H April 20, 2024 (3:36 pm)
    Reply

    Huge power surge here in Gatewood at 3:30. Cable shut down and reset, as did my oxygen concentrator. Thankfully it all came right back on again, but somebody else probably lost power nearby.

  • MLJ April 20, 2024 (3:37 pm)
    Reply

    This is the same group of homes, or circuit, or whatever the terminology is, that has lost power the last few times the wind blew. It’s becoming a habit and it never used to be.I’d love to know what SCL changed 4-5 years ago that put our house on the flimsiest line in the system, and what they are doing to reduce the chronic outages. 

  • Blown away April 20, 2024 (3:41 pm)
    Reply

    I was down at Alki when this started. The wind picked up over about 20 minutes and was blowing sand which was pelting everyone. I escaped up Bonair Dr. and watched the whitecaps. I feel sorry for the kayakers.  Wild

  • Cass April 20, 2024 (3:55 pm)
    Reply

    SW Edmunds between 42nd and 41st Ave 

  • RLV April 20, 2024 (4:07 pm)
    Reply

    There’s a tree down and partially in the street on Edmunds between 41st and 42nd.

    • WSB April 20, 2024 (4:11 pm)
      Reply

      Just got a photo of that, adding.

  • nf April 20, 2024 (4:11 pm)
    Reply

    Back on at Genesee and 26th. Hope everyone still out is back up soon.

  • Susan April 20, 2024 (4:12 pm)
    Reply

    Power back- 25th/ Juneau.

  • Lagartija Nick April 20, 2024 (4:17 pm)
    Reply

    The power is back on at 26th and Genesee and the tree is no longer blocking Delridge.

    • WSB April 20, 2024 (4:18 pm)
      Reply

      Thank you for the tree update!

  • JnetNW April 20, 2024 (4:17 pm)
    Reply

    Woe _ though wind has calmed now, walking into it, I was almost blown over 3 times: (I was head down and pushing hard, headed west up Alaska Ave toward California Ave (Alaska Junction)!

