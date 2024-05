“Flat rainbow” is how Gretchen described what she photographed this morning from Seaview. Thanks to everyone who sent photos of the unusually low-arcing rainbow – this one’s from Amber in upper South Alki:

With unsettled weather on Monday too, David Hutchinson got this rainbow view that day, looking east from Alki:

The forecast for tomorrow calls for more sun than anything, but first, a cold night – might get into the 30s.