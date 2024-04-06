WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Woman robbed, assaulted at Westwood Village

Firefighters treated a 58-year-old woman for minor injuries after what was reported to police as a strong-arm robbery and assault at Westwood Village tonight. We don’t have full details of the circumstances, but it was reported to have happened near the Rite Aid store just before 5:30 pm. The victim told police that at least five teenagers – some boys, some girls – attacked her, taking her purse and wallet, according to dispatch. Officers found suspects a few blocks away and made at least one arrest. We’ll be following up.