WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two stolen vehicles – blue Chevy work truck, black Sportage

Two stolen vehicles reported this morning:
BLUE CHEVY WORK TRUCK: From Terri:
We had our 2001 blue Chevy truck stolen this morning around 5:30 am 4/5/24 at our home at the Willow Court Apt @ 6901 Delridge Way SW. It is our work truck and has a side white tool box located in the bed, is an extended cab and has a long bed. Please call 911 if spotted. A police report has been taken: Incident # 24-91913
STOLEN BLACK SPORTAGE: From Michelle:
My car was stolen last night around 2:30 am on California Ave, close to Austin St. It’s a black 2017 Kia Sportage. License plate BKN1299. The police report number is 24-92019.
| 0 COMMENTS