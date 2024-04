Reported by Lisa:

Our 2016 Kia Sedona minivan was stolen overnight from in front of our house in 5600 block of 41st Ave. SW. We went out to find it missing at 4 am. It is a dark gray van with a mountain decal on the left side of the car above the back tire. The license plate is CJL4195. The police (incident) number is 24-94634.