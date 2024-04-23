WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen gray Ford truck; abandoned bike

Two reader reports:

STOLEN PICKUP TRUCK: From Ketsy:

Our locked gray Ford F-350 diesel truck was stolen from in front of our home this morning. Near Morgan and 38th Avenue. License plate D27510A . Police case # 24-110012 .

ABANDONED-PROBABLY-STOLEN BIKE: From Mark:

We found an abandoned bike in our alley near Solstice Park, I would guess stolen but looks to have been used hard recently as both tires are now flat. If there is an owner out there, would love for them to get it back.