WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Scooter stolen at school; abandoned-likely-stolen Kia Soul

Two reader reports:

SCOOTER STOLEN AT SCHOOL: From Jody:

Yesterday while my son was at school (Madison Middle School) his electric scooter was stolen while locked on the school’s bike rack. This happened sometime between 8:50 am and 12:20 pm. I am assuming it will be dumped once the battery dies so thought I would put this out there in case a reader sees it. Or a student arrives home with it. The school did check their surveillance video and they state they show it there one minute and gone the next without ever seeing anyone near it. They state it just ‘vanished.’

The scooter is shown in the photo; we have a followup question out for a little more descriptive information.

ABANDONED-LIKELY-STOLEN SOUL: From Tim:

We discovered an abandoned vehicle obstructing the roadway in High Point this morning and called Parking Enforcement… where we were told first contact would be 7-10 days, and given Report #24-00080981. They transferred us to the Seattle Police non-emergency line, but after waiting nearly an hour on hold we have to get on with our day.

The Kia Soul, cream/off-white, has a broken passenger window and damaged ignition. It is parked on SW Morgan St alongside (a house in the 6400 block of) 29th Ave SW. The car was left over a foot away from the curb, facing the wrong direction and across from another large vehicle. We are concerned that emergency vehicles will not be able to pass through if needed, as other cars are barely getting through or opting to turn another way.