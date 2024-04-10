WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Schoolhouse burglary, two hit-runs, car break-in

Four incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch:

FAUNTLEROY SCHOOLHOUSE BURGLARY: We first heard about this when it was mentioned at last night’s Fauntleroy Community Association meeting, so we followed up with schoolhouse management today (the schoolhouse is a city landmark, nonprofit-operated home to multiple organizations and businesses):

This is the culprit who broke into the schoolhouse Sunday evening. He first broke into Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes area about 10:45 pm. After he took their computer, sound system, and other oddities, he went across the street to Fauntleroy Church to do some damage over there before coming back to the schoolhouse into our hallways. He was able to break into one of our tenants’ rooms, stole their laptop, Bose system and some very personal items that were given to them by family members that are irreplaceable. One of our tenants’ clients recognized this guy from Morgan Junction area. Apparently, this client has seen him personally provoke & bother people within that neighborhood.

If you have any information, the police incident # is 24-095013.

FOUR VEHICLES DAMAGED IN AVALON HIT-RUN: Thanks for the tips this morning after people saw the damaged cars from this overnight incident.

(WSB photo)

As one tipster this morning, Michael, described it, “Someone SMASHED a parked car so bad the three cars ahead where pushed together.” SPD hasn’t been able to find the report on it but archived audio from the initial response around 1:15 am indicates the hit-run vehicle was a black GMC Yukon registered to someone in North Seattle; a man was seen walking away. Four other vehicles were reported damaged. Here’s another aftermath shot from this morning, sent by Jill, of vehicles still at the scene:

No injuries were reported, as there was no SFD response.

HIT-RUN ON VIDEO: Angela is hoping to find the driver who did this to her car before abandoning the car they were driving:

(Monday) night around 11 pm my vehicle was hit on the 4500 block of 47th Ave SW by a 2013 Ford Flex. My daughter woke me up when she got home around 1am to let me know there was a vehicle blocking the road with airbags deployed and door open. I went outside and called police who arrived in minutes. Vehicle was not reported stolen and driver is captured on video walking around and looking at my vehicle. Also spoke to neighbors. I’m hoping they reach out to me to provide insurance and take care of the damage they caused.

The license plate on the abandoned car started with AKV, in case that helps jog any memory (police impounded it). If you have any information, the incident # is 24-095491.

CAR BREAK-IN: The image and report were sent by Rachael: