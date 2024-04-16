West Seattle, Washington

16 Tuesday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search in Admiral area

April 16, 2024 5:20 pm
|      24 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Helicopter | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

(Added: WSB photo, stolen car abandoned at 42nd/Andover)

5:20 PM: Thanks for the texts. Police are searching for a suspect wanted for among other things eluding and hit-run in Admiral. He was reported to be driving a white Crown Victoria, no plates, which police have reported finding at 42nd/Andover and have confirmed to have been stolen. Before being abandoned there, the vehicle is reported to have been involved in a hit-run near Hiawatha, at Walnut/Stevens. The suspect is reportedly on foot, and all we have is a partial description – white man, bald, glasses, dark hoodie or jacket. We’re trying to find out more.

5:26 PM: The Guardian One helicopter will be joining the search. The suspect was last seen southbound from where the stolen car was abandoned – a few more descriptive details: White or Hispanic, in his early 30s, 6′, 200-250 pounds, bald, glasses, dark top.

5:37 PM: After a possible sighting near 45th/Stevens, the search has moved there, including the helicopter. … Police tell us this all started in North Admiral, in an alley in the 2100 block of California.

6:05 PM: No updates since then. The search has apparently dead-ended for now and that’s why the helicopter moved on.

24 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search in Admiral area"

  • Eric April 16, 2024 (5:32 pm)
    Reply

    K…second helicopter this month… Because of our unique peninsula, my mind always wonders into gating off the entire area and only letting known-residents enter. Seriously.

    • Derek April 16, 2024 (5:46 pm)
      Reply

      This is the silliest reactionary take I’ve heard. Just no.

    • ak April 16, 2024 (5:46 pm)
      Reply

      that’s….called…a gated community…?

    • Steve April 16, 2024 (5:48 pm)
      Reply

      Yeaaaaah…

    • Anonymouse April 16, 2024 (5:48 pm)
      Reply

      Welp, guess my parents could never come visit their grandson again if that was implemented. Seriously.

    • Daniel April 16, 2024 (5:50 pm)
      Reply

      Wait, what?  How would that possibly work?

    • Anne April 16, 2024 (5:51 pm)
      Reply

      Oh for  heaven’s sake! Make entire WS a gated community? Way to live in fear.

    • Tom April 16, 2024 (6:19 pm)
      Reply

      You’re a funny guy.

  • McD April 16, 2024 (5:33 pm)
    Reply

    Helicopter is overhead, 41st & Hines

  • Ziggy April 16, 2024 (5:38 pm)
    Reply

    Does he have a gun? 

    • WSB April 16, 2024 (5:40 pm)
      Reply

      I have not heard any mention of a gun so far.

  • Mbp April 16, 2024 (5:45 pm)
    Reply

    Just saw a person matching the description sprint down 47th from Admiral. Called 911 and they seem to be closing in on him. If your north of admiral I’d lock your doors, he’ll be desperate at this point. 

  • Tery April 16, 2024 (5:47 pm)
    Reply

    Probably heading for Schmitz Park 

  • West Seattle resident April 16, 2024 (5:47 pm)
    Reply

    I came across the car on a walk and called it in. The officers that showed up said suspect is white or Hispanic male with the clothing description in the post. ~220 lbs and ~6ft

  • Ly April 16, 2024 (5:50 pm)
    Reply

    What happened in the alley of 2100 California? I used to live there – yikes.

    • Alex April 16, 2024 (6:00 pm)
      Reply

      He peeled out of a parking lot and sideswiped a dumpster and maybe a police vehicle heading south. Happened right behind my apartment! 

  • Jennifer April 16, 2024 (5:51 pm)
    Reply

    Do we know if it was a hit and run with another car or with a person?

    • WSB April 16, 2024 (6:05 pm)
      Reply

      I have not heard of injuries related to this.

  • West Seattle Cat April 16, 2024 (5:51 pm)
    Reply

    How do they decide what to dispatch helicopters for? Surely there are more urgent crimes to prioritize than a hit and run?

    • WSB April 16, 2024 (6:39 pm)
      Reply

      In many cases lately, the helicopter just happens to be up and the crew is monitoring frequencies from around the county and hears something going on and asks if they can help. The helicopter is often not up when specifically requested. Sometimes another agency can assist – State Patrol fixed-wing, for example.

  • Jennifer April 16, 2024 (5:53 pm)
    Reply

    Do we know if it was a hit and run against another car or a person?

  • Erithan April 16, 2024 (6:23 pm)
    Reply

    Is there still a helicopter around? I still hear one in the junction.

    • WSB April 16, 2024 (6:27 pm)
      Reply

      Not seeing anything on radar. But they’ve been chasing leads so there’s always a chance it might return.

