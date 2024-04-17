WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation

Police found evidence of gunfire – multiple shell casings – outside an apartment building in the 2400 block of SW Webster, just west of the Southwest Precinct and Home Depot, around quarter till 1 this morning. Several 911 callers reported hearing shots just after 12:30 am, and one pinpointed a specific building, according to dispatch, saying they believed the shots came from the second floor of that building. No injuries or property damage reported so far.
