West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024 update, with one week of registration remaining

If you’re going to join in the region’s largest community garage-sale day this year – but you’re not registered yet – hurry! The deadline is one week away, 11:30 pm next Thursday (April 25)! West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day just might be the biggest yet – 300+ sales are signed up already, and that’s 25 percent more than at this point last year. Sale day is Saturday, May 11 (always the second Saturday in May), 9 am-3 pm (some start earlier, some end later, some even add extra days – be sure info like that is in your listing when you register). We haven’t been through all the listings yet but we already have a pile of notes about what people are selling and how they’re describing their sales (one seller simply declares, “It’s lit”) – fun stuff, practical stuff, old stuff, new stuff, handmade stuff, designer stuff, big stuff, little stuff, we could go on … that’s why we make the map and guide available a week in advance, so you can check out the listings and see who’s selling something you might want. (Or even if you’re not planning on major shopping, see who’s having a sale near you and walk over to say hi.) If you’re selling but not yet registered – here’s the form!