West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024 update: 160+ sales registered!

After six days of registration, we have more than 160 sales on the list for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024 – one day of selling and shopping all over the peninsula, on Saturday, May 11, 9 am-3 pm. Whatever you’re looking for, somebody will probably be selling it – we’ve been browsing the sale descriptions, and making note of some unique items. One example: a “large pristine fake Christmas tree.” Another seller is offering an “elevated dog-wash tub.” Multiple sellers are promising plants, just in time for the heart of gardening season. Love art? Pottery, glass, woodwork … and this is just part of it. Are you thinking about having a sale, but haven’t registered yet? You still have two and a half weeks to decide – but then we’ll have to close registration so we can make and circulate the map and list (available one week before WSCGSD). If you’re ready now (including the verbiage for your 20-word sale listing), here’s where to go!