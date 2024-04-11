West Seattle Art Walk night, Southwest Stories, The Last Dinner Party, SSC Garden Center, more for your Thursday

Starting our preview for the hours ahead – it’s the first West Seattle Art Walk of spring 2024, which means you can meet artists and enjoy food/drink specials at these 40+ venues:

The Art Walk’s “official” hours are 5 pm to 8 pm, but artist receptions may start/end at different times, so browse the April previews here to get venue-by-venue details on artists and schedules. Here are the other highlights of what’s up today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

EXPANDED FAUNTLEROY YMCA HOURS: Second week of the Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) soft-opening its newly expanded hours – 9 am to noon and 4 pm to 7 pm, Mondays through Thursdays.

FREE PLAYSPACE: Drop-in space open at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau) until noon.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Now open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar now open Thursdays-Saturdays 1 pm-6 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

THE LAST DINNER PARTY AT EASY STREET: 2 pm meet-greet and signing for album buyers – info in our calendar listing. (4559 California SW)

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm class at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s CocinaMX32 (last-minute change from what’s on the HPCS website).

FREE ECO-ARTS CLASS: New time – 5-7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) – you’re invited to drop in!

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle.

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: 6 pm online, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society presents Kestrel Smith on “Fish Wars.” RSVP here to get the link.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

THURSDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: Burger Planet (9614 14th SW) in White Center now has Thursday night trivia at 7 pm – prizes!

SECOND WEEK FOR ‘ENGLISH’: The new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) takes the stage at 7:30 pm. See our calendar listing for info, including the ticket link – just a few seats left for tonight as of publication time.

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in daily preview lists like this one? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!