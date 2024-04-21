VIDEO: Alki throng joins Jill and Eddie Vedder at ‘Plunge for Patterson’ on behalf of EB research, awareness

Not a bad Sunday morning for a swim in the Sound – 50-degree water, 50-degree air, and an infinite degree of generosity from those who took the plunge. This happened to be – as previewed here last weekend – the “Plunge for Patterson,” on behalf of a local boy living with EB, organized by his friends Jill and Eddie Vedder:

As explained in the event announcement, this is “part of a national campaign to raise money to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a family of painful and life-threatening rare genetic disorders that affect the body’s largest organ: the skin. The Vedders serve as global fundraisers and ambassadors sharing the mission of curing and treating EB with the world,” as co-founders of the EB Research Partnership, which Jill Vedder chairs. This morning she thanked the crowd, and Patterson had a few words too:

Then it was time to plunge:

EBRP’s goal is to cure EB by 2030. The Vedders co-founded the nonprofit in 2010.

Even if you weren’t at Alki to plunge this morning, you can support the cause by donating here.