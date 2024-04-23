Two more days to register for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024, and other updates

With two days of registration remaining, West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024 on Saturday, May 11, is already set to be the biggest yet – 410+ sales signed up as of tonight! From individual houses, townhouses, and apartments, to block/building sales, to business sales, it’s an lively list, and we’ve only read through the first 300 signups so far. Among those signups is Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW), which is again offering parking-lot spots to small sellers who don’t have their own spaces – go to hotwirecoffee.com to see if they’re still signing up people for spaces. Otherwise, if you are planning to be part of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day (an annual tradition on the second Saturday of May since 2005, coordinated by WSB since 2008), be sure to register by 11:30 pm this Thursday, April 25 – that’s when we have to start work on the map and guide, so they’ll be available a week in advance for shoppers to start planning! Ready to register? Got your 20-word sale listing? Here’s where to start!