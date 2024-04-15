TUESDAY: Chief Sealth International High School community-safety forum

Tomorrow is the night for the long-planned community-safety forum at Chief Sealth International High School, organized by the CSIHS PTSA and newly formed Campus Safety Team after the January shooting death of Chief Sealth student Mobarak Adam at nearby Southwest Pool/Teen Center. The meeting will be held in the school auditorium 6:30-8 pm and will include not only principal Ray Morales and other school administrators, but also officials from the school district and city – Seattle Police, Seattle Parks, Seattle City Council, Seattle Housing Authority, all of which have been asked to provide an update on how their work enhances student safety. Interpretation will be available in Oromo, Somali, Spanish, and Vietnamese. All are welcome.
