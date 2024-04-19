TRANSPORTATION LEVY: 1 more week for feedback. Plus, bike ride to rally on Saturday

If you have something to say about the draft of the Seattle Transportation Levy renewal/expansion, you have one more week for feedback – here’s the official channel for that; you also can share your District 1 priorities with City Councilmember Rob Saka, who chairs the Transportation Committee, which will be reviewing it. Meantime, a rally is planned tomorrow for those who want to advocate for more climate focus in the levy as well as in the Transportation Plan, and you can get there via a bicycle ride from West Seattle to the rally location at Jimi Hendrix Park – here’s the route map shared with us today – meet up at 12:45 pm Saturday at the SW Chelan bicycle crossing:

The route includes a detour across the 1st Avenue South Bridge, since the up-to-nine-days closure of the West Seattle low bridge starts early tomorrow morning. The full ride announcement is in our calendar listing