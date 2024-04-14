West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC ALERT: Police blocking parts of 35th, Roxbury after gunfire report

April 14, 2024 9:58 pm
(Image from SDOT traffic camera at 35th/Roxbury)

Police are blocking 35th between Roxbury and Barton, and Roxbury east of 35th, after a report of gunfire in the area, possibly coming from a person in an apartment building. No injuries reported.

