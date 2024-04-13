Starting next weekend, you’re invited to monthly guided hikes in Seattle’s largest contiguous forest

(File photo, courtesy West Duwamish Greenbelt Trails)

This year’s series of free guided hikes hosted by the West Duwamish Greenbelt Trails group starts one week from today! Here’s their invitation for you:

Hike nearby in the largest contiguous forest in Seattle. The West Duwamish Greenbelt Trails group will resume our popular guided hikes in the greenbelt on third Saturday mornings during the spring, summer, and fall. The first one is April 20. All meet and start at 9:30 a.m. at the south parking lot of Pathfinder K-8 School, 1901 SW Genesee Street.

Hike up to three miles and/or two hours based on group ability and trail conditions. The choice of trails may vary each month, usually on a mixture of maintained and less maintained trails. For more information, see wdgtrails.com.