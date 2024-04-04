Spring is here. Your nearest park restroom might not have reopened yet.

That’s a Google Maps image of the restroom building at the Whale Tail Park end of Alki Playground. Andrew emailed us about it, noting that it’s still “perpetually closed” despite usage in high gear with the arrival of spring, including youth baseball and soccer, pickleball, and other park/playground users. We checked the Seattle Parks map/dashboard tracking restroom status – which labels it a “seasonal closure.” Andrew says one side also has signage about vandalism, but a Parks spokesperson checked on that and reported back, “Just closed for winter. Will be reopened soon. Sounds like the winter closure sign may have gone missing and the vandalism sign was the one that the staffperson had on hand.” So take note that the spring reopenings of buildings closed for the winter aren’t complete yet; if you happen onto what instead seems to be a maintenance or damage problem at any Parks facilities, the number to call is 206-684-7250.